Investigate Cause of Recurring Pothole Problems Before Repairs - Expert

Recently during lockdown between March and July Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA carried out road maintenance works on a number of roads, filling potholes and doing sectional repairs. However, the potholes have reemerged and sectional works affected too in no time.
Investigate Cause of Recurring Pothole Problems Before Repairs - Expert17 Oct 2020, 10:51 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
A pothole in a Road in Kampala Central Business Area. On the sides is material that came from the re-emerged pothole.
