Investigations into Kampala Bombing in Advanced Stage-State

In short
State prosecutor Patricia Cingtho told the Court that they need a short adjournment to compile all the evidence and have the accused persons committed to the High Court for trial.
Investigations into Kampala Bombing in Advanced Stage-State21 Jul 2022, 15:35 Comments 89 Views Court Report
Lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima in the middle speaking to some of the relatives of the suspects at Buganda Road Court.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Twin Bombings Bomb explosion at CPS i IPS Bombing
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.