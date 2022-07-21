Kukunda Judith
15:39

Investigations into Kampala Bombing in Advanced Stage-State

21 Jul 2022, 15:35 Comments 89 Views Court Report
Lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima in the middle speaking to some of the relatives of the suspects at Buganda Road Court.

In short
State prosecutor Patricia Cingtho told the Court that they need a short adjournment to compile all the evidence and have the accused persons committed to the High Court for trial.

 

