Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
13:15

Investigations Into Nansana Crisis Kick Off, Town Clerk Hands Over Office

14 Jan 2020, 13:12 Comments 129 Views Local government Misc Updates

In short
On Monday, Andrew Otim, the Commissioner in Charge of Urban Inspections told URN that they had started off with meeting aggrieved parties to hear their complaints. He also said the number of interested parties has since increased from councilors, technical staff and municipal mayor to include the Chairpersons of Gombe, Nansana and Nabweru.

 

Tagged with: Investigations in Nansana Municipality ministry of local government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.