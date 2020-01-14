Investigations Into Nansana Crisis Kick Off, Town Clerk Hands Over Office

In short
On Monday, Andrew Otim, the Commissioner in Charge of Urban Inspections told URN that they had started off with meeting aggrieved parties to hear their complaints. He also said the number of interested parties has since increased from councilors, technical staff and municipal mayor to include the Chairpersons of Gombe, Nansana and Nabweru.
Investigations Into Nansana Crisis Kick Off, Town Clerk Hands Over Office14 Jan 2020, 13:12 Comments 129 Views Local government Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.