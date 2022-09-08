In short
Following the Mukono robberies that led to the arrest of several suspects including a businessman Zziwa who deals in electronics at one of the buildings opposite Usafi market, two police officers offered us 8 million Shillings to secure his release and we decided to arrest them," said a senior police officer. "This shows that some of our own officers are part and parcel of these gangs."
Investigators Cite Soldiers, Policemen as Collaborators in Kampala Violent Crimes
Tagged with: Enanga identified the soldiers as Said Ayume, Mathew Aguma, Irikar Adiya, Siraje Luyima, Julius Oroboro and Steven Tambara. George Turahabwa.
