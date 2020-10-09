Investment Authority Forms Team to Monitor COVID-19 SOPs in Industrial Parks

In short
The task force will be operating under the Mukono district task force to ensure implementation of spacing guidelines within working areas, the availability of sanitizing and handwashing stations, use of temperature guns and fumigation of busy places.
Investment Authority Forms Team to Monitor COVID-19 SOPs in Industrial Parks9 Oct 2020, 14:04 Comments 86 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Business and finance Security Report
Simon Kaheru the Chairperson of Namanve Covid-19 Industrial Park. He is also the Public Relations Director for Coca-cola limited.
In short
Tagged with: Investment Authority Form Special Task Force to Monitor Covid-19 SOPs in Namanve, Mbalala Industrial Parks
Mentioned: Namanve Investment
