In short
The contribution to GDP of the Collective Investment Scheme Assets Under Management remains very negligible having doubled to just 0.6 percent last year from 2019/2020, compared to Kenya or Morocco where contribution to GDP is 2.2 and 64.7 percent respectively.
Additionally, the unfavorable returns on the stock market or equities has also driven investors to invest in Government securities, according to CMA.
Investment Schemes Embrace Gov't Securities over Disappointing Stock Markets
28 Dec 2021
Tagged with: Collective Investment Schemes
