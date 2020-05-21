In short
In just one month between February and March 6, 2020, investors withdrew at least Shs 165billion from the country. Of this, at least Shs 59billion was in government securities while Shs 105.7bn had been placed in commercial banks in the country as deposits.
Investors Fled Country as Uganda Started COVID-19 Measures -BOU
21 May 2020
