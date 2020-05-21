Mwesigwa Alon
11:47

Investors Fled Country as Uganda Started COVID-19 Measures -BOU Top story

21 May 2020, 11:42 Comments 299 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Analysis
Bank of Uganda says tourism, remittances and FDI to remain low until 2022. Photo by UTB

Bank of Uganda says tourism, remittances and FDI to remain low until 2022. Photo by UTB

In short
In just one month between February and March 6, 2020, investors withdrew at least Shs 165billion from the country. Of this, at least Shs 59billion was in government securities while Shs 105.7bn had been placed in commercial banks in the country as deposits.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Bank of Uganda investors flee

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.