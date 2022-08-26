In short
NEMA instructed several investors to raze down structures and restore the destroyed areas of wetlands, an order which, according to the Authority's Deputy Spokesperson, Tonny Acidri is in implementation of instructions issued in September 2021 under the guidance of the National Environment (Wetlands, River Banks and Lake Shores Management) Regulations 2003.
Investors Protest Order to Demolish Structures in Namanve Park
26 Aug 2022
Mentioned: Namanve Industrial Park
