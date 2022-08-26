Kimbowa Ivan
Investors Protest Order to Demolish Structures in Namanve Park

26 Aug 2022, 16:04 Comments 188 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Environment Editorial
Land refilling in Namanva industrial park.

Land refilling in Namanva industrial park.

NEMA instructed several investors to raze down structures and restore the destroyed areas of wetlands, an order which, according to the Authority's Deputy Spokesperson, Tonny Acidri is in implementation of instructions issued in September 2021 under the guidance of the National Environment (Wetlands, River Banks and Lake Shores Management) Regulations 2003.

 

Mentioned: Namanve Industrial Park

