Involve Men in Gender Based Violence Programs – Speaker Among

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has appealed for the involvement of men and boys in programs aimed at eliminating Gender Based Violence.
She made the statement while launching a campaign dubbed “16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) on women and girls’ at Parliament.
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among with the Ambassadors of Netherlands and Sweden and other officials ahead of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism.
