Inzu Ya Masaaba to Conduct Fresh Elections for Umukuuka

The meeting also involved some Resident District Commissioners and legislators from Bugisu. Addressing journalists, shortly after the meeting, Tumwebaze, said that both claimants were irregularly elected because the cultural council that forms the Electoral College was split and the speaker impeached.
Inzu Ya Masaaba to Conduct Fresh Elections for Umukuuka4 May 2021, 20:18 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
One of the conflicting leaders of Inzu ya Masaaba Amran Wagabyalire while attending the meeting with the Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
