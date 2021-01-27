In short
Eric Mukhwana, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Bamasaba, said they will complete the roofing of the storied house today or today, adding that they may not complete the house but will put it at the level of hosting the late Umukuka’s body.
Inzu Ya Masaba Struggling to Complete Umukuka’s House Ahead of Burial Top story27 Jan 2021, 11:39 Comments 238 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Editorial
