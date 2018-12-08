IPOD Summit: Party Presidents Expected to Pledge to Dialogue

In short
Next weeks summit discussion will be centred on four thematic areas; strengthening political parties to enhance their relevance and effectiveness, consolidation of constitutional and electoral reforms, promotion of inclusiveness in national politics especially in relation to the role of youth and women in politics and strengthening democratic governance, human rights and observance of rule of law.
IPOD Summit: Party Presidents Expected to Pledge to Dialogue8 Dec 2018, 18:30 Comments 150 Views Politics Report
Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) country representative and IPOD executive secretary, Frank Rusa Login to license this image from 1$.
