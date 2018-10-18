Olive Nakatudde
IPU Delegates Vote to Ban Gay Debate at Next Year's Meeting

18 Oct 2018, 18:34 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga led Uganda's delegation to vote against the gay agenda at the IPU. Olive Nakatudde

Members of Parliament from Uganda supported mainly by their colleagues from China, Russia, African and Arab voted against the motion fronted by pro-gay nations to introduce the debate on the agenda.

 

