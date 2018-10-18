In short
Members of Parliament from Uganda supported mainly by their colleagues from China, Russia, African and Arab voted against the motion fronted by pro-gay nations to introduce the debate on the agenda.
IPU Delegates Vote to Ban Gay Debate at Next Year's Meeting
18 Oct 2018
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga led Uganda's delegation to vote against the gay agenda at the IPU. Login to license this image from 1$.
