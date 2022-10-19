Basaija Idd
IRCU, DRC Religious Leaders Unite in Ebola Fight

19 Oct 2022, 10:11 Comments 69 Views Bwera, Kasese, Uganda Religion East Africa Updates
Members of IRCU and those of DRC during thier 2 days meeting in Mpondwe, they want to work together towards regional peace and stability

In short
The leaders who are in Kasese District for a regional interfaith committee orientation program said that religious leaders must be at the forefront of epidemic response, identifying and supporting the most vulnerable people.

 

