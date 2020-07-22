Irene Gleeson Commemoration Restricted to Only 50 People

In short
Mama Irene, as popularly referred to in Kitgum district, was an Australian Philanthropist who dedicated her life to helping thousands of needy children at the height of LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda. She was a pillar behind sheltering and educating several children during the two decades Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency in the region.
Irene Gleeson Commemoration Restricted to Only 50 People22 Jul 2020, 05:52 Comments 124 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
