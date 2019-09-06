Irish Educationist Advices Gov’t on Assessment, Teacher Development

In short
Prof. Ring, the dean of Teacher Education at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, Ireland, criticized the current form of assessment which offers a uniform and standardized examination which she argues cannot reflect the competence of each learner considering individual differences.
Irish Educationist Advices Gov’t on Assessment, Teacher Development6 Sep 2019, 19:06 Comments 158 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Misc Report
(L-R) Education state minister Rose Mary Sseninde, Professor Emer Ring and Irish ambassador William Carlos during the National Primary Teachers Conference
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.