Irish Educationist Advices Gov’t on Assessment, Teacher Development

6 Sep 2019, 19:06 Comments 158 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Misc Report
(L-R) Education state minister Rose Mary Sseninde, Professor Emer Ring and Irish ambassador William Carlos during the National Primary Teachers Conference

Prof. Ring, the dean of Teacher Education at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, Ireland, criticized the current form of assessment which offers a uniform and standardized examination which she argues cannot reflect the competence of each learner considering individual differences.

 

