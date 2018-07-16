Emmanuel Okello
Iron Bar Hit-men Kill One, Injure Four In Hoima

16 Jul 2018, 21:04 Comments 217 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Rose Nyamaizi one of the iron bar victims nursing severe wounds at Hoima hospital Okello Emmanuel

Bwikya Ward Councilor Iddi Magezi told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the hit-men invaded Kinubi trading Centre in the wee hours of Sunday night and hacked several people. He confirms that four other people are nursing injuries from different health facilities within Hoima town.

 

