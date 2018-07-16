Iron Bar Hit-men Kill One, Injure Four In Hoima

In short
Bwikya Ward Councilor Iddi Magezi told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the hit-men invaded Kinubi trading Centre in the wee hours of Sunday night and hacked several people. He confirms that four other people are nursing injuries from different health facilities within Hoima town.
Iron Bar Hit-men Kill One, Injure Four In Hoima16 Jul 2018, 21:04 Comments 217 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Rose Nyamaizi one of the iron bar victims nursing severe wounds at Hoima hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
