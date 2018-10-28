Dear Jeanne
Iron bar hitmen return to Wakiso District

28 Oct 2018, 07:58 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
29-year- old Charles Nahuti is the latest victim of the attacks in Wakiso District. Nahuti, a resident of Kisimbiri Village, Kisimbiri Parish, Wakiso Town Council was found lifeless on Saturday October 27, along Family Estate at Nkoowe Village.

 

