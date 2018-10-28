Iron bar hitmen return to Wakiso District

In short
29-year- old Charles Nahuti is the latest victim of the attacks in Wakiso District. Nahuti, a resident of Kisimbiri Village, Kisimbiri Parish, Wakiso Town Council was found lifeless on Saturday October 27, along Family Estate at Nkoowe Village.
Iron bar hitmen return to Wakiso District28 Oct 2018, 07:58 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire
