Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego says if Ugandans reduce their demand for the highly-priced international commodities, inflation at home can be tamed.
Dr Muhumuza says Uganda is suffering largely imported inflation and not local inflation that arises from too much money in public hands.
Irony: Taming Inflation in Cash-Strapped Economy
30 Aug 2022
