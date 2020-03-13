Samuel Amanya
Irregularities Mar Rubanda NRM Party Registration Exercise

13 Mar 2020
Henry Ariganyira Musasizi (in yellow shirt) with some of his supporters and village registrar on Wednesday

Party members allege that the district party chairperson, Henry Arigayira Musasizi who is also Rubanda East Member of Parliament used his powers to replace village and sub-county registrars with his polling agents and those of Henry Banyezaki, former State Minister for Economic Monitoring.

 

