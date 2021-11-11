“Is He Alive?” John Damulira’s Family Asks a Year After his Arrest

In short

While Kampala Metropolitan Police earlier confirmed Ddamulira’s arrest to Daily Monitor, this time when URN asked Police headquarters when asked for the state of the citizen they arrested a year ago, they first asked for a list of written questions and then didn''t responded. A State Attorney also confirmed to court that the state had Ddamulira but did not say exactly where he was being held. Uganda Media Center didn't have any answer after checking around the security agencies either. Uganda Peoples Defence Forces -UPDF deputy spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu said they don't have anyone while Special Forces Command SFC spokesperson Jimmy Omara in June also said they are not holding anyone.