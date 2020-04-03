In short
These measures include those that significantly limit people’s basic rights like freedom of movement, association, faith among others. According to lawyers such as Asuman Basalirwa, the measures are symptomatic to a State of Emergency that is provided for under the 1995 Constitution, and can’t be supported by the Public Health Act.
Is the COVID-19 Lockdown Equivalent to A State of Emergency?3 Apr 2020, 19:51 Comments 44 Views Health Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Response
Mentioned: Asuman Basaalirwa Counsel Isaac Ssemakadde of Centre Hilary Onek Medard Lubega Sseggona William Byaruhanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.