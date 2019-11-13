In short
Kadaga told parliament that she forwarded the names of individuals implicated for the theft of Shillings 24 billion meant for the bridge to the president, adding that she is waiting for his response.
Isimba Dam Bridge Funds Swindled-Kadaga Top story13 Nov 2019, 18:42 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Nalubaale hydro power project. Government's reluctancy to roadway over new bridges could have cost Ugandans dearly
In short
Tagged with: 24bn shillings bridge Isimba dam bridge Isimba dam project Kadaga says bridge money swindled
Mentioned: Parliament ministry of works
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.