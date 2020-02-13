In short
The Isimba Power Dam contractor has asked Parliament to compel Government to release 154 billion shillings.
Isimba Dam Contractor Pleads with MPs over Withheld UGX 154b
Simon Kasyate UEGCL
Isimba Power dam construction as of mid October 2017 Login to license this image from 1$.
