Isingiro Chairperson Under Fire for Presenting Verbal Report on Budget Disparities

In May this year, Isingiro district council approve the work plans and budget and instituted a committee chaired by the Finance secretary to investigate anomalies in the 2022/23 financial budget and report back in the next council sitting.
Isingiro Chairperson Under Fire for Presenting Verbal Report on Budget Disparities25 Aug 2022, 08:48 Comments 71 Views Isingiro, Uganda Local government Updates
