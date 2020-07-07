In short
No resident is using a facemask at Lufu and Yuwe islands, which are located between eight and 10 kilometres from the main island of Buvuma. They still meet in groups, for drink ups and other social gatherings, with no physical distancing measures and no fear of a possible outbreak of coronavirus disease.
Island Communities Oblivious of COVID-19 Control Measures
7 Jul 2020
Buvuma District, Uganda
