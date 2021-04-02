Islanders Excited For MV Kalangalas' Resumption of Operations Ahead of Easter Feast

In short
Sadala Musoke the Executive Director of Nation Oil Distributors Limited that operates MV Kalanagala says the vessel is set to resume operations today with a testing route voyaging from Nakiwogo at 2pm to Lutoboka in Kalangala by 5:30pm.
Islanders Excited For MV Kalangalas' Resumption of Operations Ahead of Easter Feast2 Apr 2021, 11:05 Comments 347 Views Kalangala, Uganda Tourism Business and finance Lifestyle Report
Travellers Disembarking MV Kalangala Vessel Earlier Last Month at Lutoboka Docking Pier in Kalangala. Photo By Samuel Nkuba
