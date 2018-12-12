Davidson Ndyabahika
Issuance of Transcripts Excites Kyambogo Graduands

In short
Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka told parents and Graduands that they were going home with their certificates and transcripts as Kyambogo started a three-day graduation ceremony today. This is the first time in the history of the university that students are given transcripts on graduation day.

 

