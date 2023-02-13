Issuance of Transcripts on Graduation Day Remains a Dream for Makerere

In short
Nawangwe had earlier promised to streamline the process for obtaining clearance and ensuring that graduates receive their transcripts on the day of graduation. But today, he acknowledged the difficulties the university faces in processing and issuing transcripts before graduation, including obtaining the necessary materials for transcripts.
Issuance of Transcripts on Graduation Day Remains a Dream for Makerere13 Feb 2023, 16:36 Comments 179 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.