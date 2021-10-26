Olive Nakatudde
18:38

It is Constitutional to Deny Bail – Speaker Oulanyah

26 Oct 2021, 18:37 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

In short
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana are facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism. They were on Monday denied bail by Masaka High Court Judge, Lawrence Tweyanze saying that their release would jeopardize investigations since they are currently under trial.

 

Tagged with: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.