It is Constitutional to Deny Bail – Speaker Oulanyah

In short
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana are facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism. They were on Monday denied bail by Masaka High Court Judge, Lawrence Tweyanze saying that their release would jeopardize investigations since they are currently under trial.
It is Constitutional to Deny Bail – Speaker Oulanyah26 Oct 2021, 18:37 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.