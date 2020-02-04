In short
Isaac Musumba, the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister, told reporters on Tuesday in Kampala that these changes are part of the Physical Planning (amendment) Act 2020, signed on January 10th by the president.
It Is Now an Offense Not To Slash the Compound or Paint House Regularly – Gov’t Top story4 Feb 2020, 16:02 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
