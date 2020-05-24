Pamela Mawanda
17:32

It is too Early to Rule Out COVID-19 Community Transmission

24 May 2020

In short
So far, there are only four cases that have been detected during the survey bringing the number of cases from the communities to 12. The first case from the survey was a police detective in Masindi believed to have come into contact with an infected person during his work.

 

