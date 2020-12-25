It is Too Late to Postpone Elections- Dr Sserwadda

In short
His position was first taken as a possible of Christian and
so Dr. Sserwadda first distanced himself from the statement. He added that it
is too late to postpone an election after people have invested time and money
with others already passed unopposed. He also wondered the basis of the three years. “Why three years, why no five, a difference of only two year?” wondered Dr. Sserwadda.
It is Too Late to Postpone Elections- Dr Sserwadda25 Dec 2020, 15:31 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Religion Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.