In short
The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says Benni’s friends have told Police that he had threatened to end his life out of frustration resulting from loss of money and property.
Italian National Shot Self Dead Over Loss of Money, Property-Police Top story15 Aug 2019, 13:05 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: swimming-pool
Mentioned: Bulago Island CCTV Closed Circuit Television Fairway hotel IND T1102-06A01087 Luke Owoyesigyire Pierluigi Ruiliano Benni Uganda Radio Network Vikrant Sangir
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.