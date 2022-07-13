In short
Italian Ambassador to Uganda, Massimiliano Mazzanti says Ugandans, especially the younger population are increasingly going for exotic consumer products, yet similar ones are made in the country. This is also affecting the market and niche for Uganda’s indigenous products where it has had a comparative advantage.
Italy Tells Ugandans to Consume Local Food, Avoid Imports
13 Jul 2022
