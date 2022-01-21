Edward Eninu
Iteso Cultural Union to Conduct Fresh Elections in March

Papa Iteso Emorimor Augustine Lemukol Osuban

In short
This follows the alleged irregularities in the November 2019 elections. The election that saw Paul Sande Emolot elected as the chairperson of the Iteso Cultural Union Council has been contested on grounds that it was marred with irregularities.

 

