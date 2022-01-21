In short
This follows the alleged irregularities in the November 2019 elections. The election that saw Paul Sande Emolot elected as the chairperson of the Iteso Cultural Union Council has been contested on grounds that it was marred with irregularities.
Iteso Cultural Union to Conduct Fresh Elections in March
21 Jan 2022
In short
Tagged with: Elections of ICU Council Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol Emorimor, Papa Iteso ICU Council Iteso Cultural Union
Mentioned: Teso sub region the iteso cultural union
