Davis Buyondo
12:59

It’s Not Over, Police Tells Exonerated Masaka Priest

28 Oct 2021, 12:59 Comments 184 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates

In short
According to Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, the priest's having been exonerated does not mean that the case is closed. He explains that they are following the DPP’s guidance to reinvestigate the matter in light of the new leads

 

Tagged with: Masaka priest case Police follow new leads fresh investigations start

