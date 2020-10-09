In short
Charles Wakwabubi Siangu, a member of the defunct Uganda Teacher’s Association says the condition of teacher today may be worse compared to what it was before and immediately after Independence.
It's Not Yet Uhuru For Uganda's Teacher
