Its Treasonous to Evict People During Covid-19 Lock down, Ministers say

Tumwine said they are going to deal ruthlessly with anybody no matter their status or rank in government who tries to evict people now. He said most of the major crimes that have been recorded during the lockdown arise from land disputes.

 

