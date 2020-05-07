Its Treasonous to Evict People During Covid-19 Lock down, Ministers say

In short
Tumwine said they are going to deal ruthlessly with anybody no matter their status or rank in government who tries to evict people now. He said most of the major crimes that have been recorded during the lockdown arise from land disputes.
Its Treasonous to Evict People During Covid-19 Lock down, Ministers say7 May 2020, 14:15 Comments 214 Views Human rights Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Land evictions
Mentioned: Beti Kamya Gen Elly Tumwine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.