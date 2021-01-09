It’s Unfortunate Police Remains Committed to Beating Journalists- Activists, CSOs

In short
Yesterday, Ochola said the police beat Journalists to protect them and that they would continue beating them if they disobey guidance by police, a position CSOs describe as nonsensical. He said he wouldn’t apologize for beating journalist adding that they are beaten to protect them from danger.
It’s Unfortunate Police Remains Committed to Beating Journalists- Activists, CSOs9 Jan 2021, 18:24 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Ashraf Kasirye Chairperson of Human Rights Executive Director of the Foundation Livingstone Sewanyana Martin Okoth Ochola National Resistance Movement Rights Activists, CSOs React to IGP Ochola's Statement to Beat Journalists We shall continue beating journalists
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.