Ituri Conflict: Disruption of Trade with Uganda Deepens

In short
David Keuber, an agent in Kampala of many Ituri business people, says his activities have literally ground to a halt.
Ituri Conflict: Disruption of Trade with Uganda Deepens18 Feb 2018, 09:59 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Security Breaking news
A truck being loaded with merchandise at Nebbi Park in Kampala. Trucks headed to Ituri Province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo are stuck in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.