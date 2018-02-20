David Rupiny
Ituri Conflict: Sophisticated Guns Being Used by Lendu, Hema

The resurgence in ethnic conflict between Lendu and Hema in Ituri Province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo DRC is witnessing the use of much more sophisticated arms than in previous episodes of the conflict. In previous skirmishes between the two groups, rudimentary weapons like machetes, bows and arrows and a traditional gun known as Sirindir would be used.

 

