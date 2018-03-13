David Rupiny
Who is Behind The Killing In Ituri

13 Mar 2018
Congolese refugees fleeing the conflict in Ituri. (Courtesy Photo by IRIN)

In short
Since late last year, there have been spates of killings of especially Hema and Bagegere people, blanketly blamed on the Lendu. The most affected zone is Djugu, inhabited by the three ethnic groups.

 

