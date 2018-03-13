Who is Behind The Killing In Ituri

In short
Since late last year, there have been spates of killings of especially Hema and Bagegere people, blanketly blamed on the Lendu. The most affected zone is Djugu, inhabited by the three ethnic groups.
Who is Behind The Killing In Ituri13 Mar 2018, 12:18 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Security Report
Congolese refugees fleeing the conflict in Ituri. (Courtesy Photo by IRIN) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.