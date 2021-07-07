In short
"That the decision to appoint the 4th respondent/Dr Adikata as the Director for the Islamic University in Uganda-Kampala Campus is unlawful and a blatant violation of the Islamic University in Uganda Act that requires a Director to be elected by members of the faculty or institute from among the Muslim members of the faculty with the approval of the Council", reads the affidavit of Dr. Golooba in part.
IUIU Lecturers Sue Rector for Appointing Wife and New Director Kampala Campus Top story7 Jul 2021, 17:27 Comments 289 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Associate Professor Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda elected IUIU Rector Dr Adnan Ali Adikata and Dr Wardah Mummy Rajab Gyagenda. Dr Moses Golooba and Dr Farooq Miiro. IUIU Islamic University in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.