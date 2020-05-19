In short
The University had indefinitely suspended contracts of both teaching and non-teaching staff and temporarily closed all its campuses. The decision was based on a review of the institution's finances which established that the University did not have sufficient funds to keep their payrolls and meet other financial obligations.
IUIU Reconsiders Staff Suspension, Lays Strategy for Reopening
