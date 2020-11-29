Hafitha Issa
IUIU Rector Appointed to OIC Secretariat

29 Nov 2020, 12:08 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Report
Dr. Ahmed Kawesa Sengendo, Rector of the Islamic University In Uganda. Davidson Ndyabahika

The 47th Council of OIC Foreign Ministers sitting in Niamey Niger endorsed and had Dr. Sengendo sworn in on Saturday 28th November 2020 to replace Ahmad Ssenyomo who died September this year.

 

