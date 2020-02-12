Jackson Kafuuzi Takes Oath as Deputy Attorney General

In short
Kafuuzi was on Wednesday sworn in at State House in Entebbe at a function presided over by President Museveni.
Jackson Kafuuzi Takes Oath as Deputy Attorney General12 Feb 2020, 17:53 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jackson Kafuuzi Kafuuzi takes Oath Ministry of Justice and constitutional Affairs President Museveni deputy attorney general practicing certificates
Mentioned: Parliament state house entebbe
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.