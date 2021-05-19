Jacob Kiplimo Wins 10,000m Race at Golden Spike Event

In short

The 20-year-old posted a Personal Best of 26:33:93 to beat his closest competitor Birhanu Balew of Bahrain who came second clocking 27:07:49 and Italian LLiass Aouani who clocked 27:45:81 in the third position. He however failed to break his counterpart Joshua Cheptegei’s record of 26:11:02 set in Valencia, Spain last year.