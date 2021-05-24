In short
Oulanyah won the hotly contested race with 310 votes against 197 votes garnered by former Speaker of the Tenth Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.
Jacob Oulanyah Elected Speaker of Eleventh Parliament Top story24 May 2021, 17:51 Comments 392 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Election Report
1621866188226_Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah seeks to become the Speaker for the Eleventh Parliament. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
