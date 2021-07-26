James Kakooza Elected EALA MP

In short

James Kakooza now replaces the former representative of Uganda, Mathias Kasamba who succumbed to Covid-19 on 27th April 2021 and his demise created a vacancy at the Regional Assembly.











He now joins the other representatives elected to EALA by Uganda on 28th February, 2017. These include Rose Akol Okullo (NRM), PauI Musamali (NRM), George Odongo (NRM), Mary Mugyenyi (NRM), Dennis Nanara (NRM), Chris Opoka (UPC), Fred Mukasa Mbidde (DP) and Susan Nakawuki (Independent).